We are very fortunate to have had Larry Grove on our school board for the last eight years. We could not find a person that has more experience in the educational field and more community involvement.
Having someone with experience in the education field on the School Board is so very important. Larry has 54 years of experience in education. He has been a teacher, counselor, coach, principal, School Board member and a parent.
I can only touch on the many community service activities he has been involved with in the County. He has served our County in the Fire and Rescue Squads and the Lions Club. Larry was rewarded for his community involvement by being chosen along with his wife Kathy Citizen of the Year in Rappahannock County in 2019.
Larry will make decisions not based on politics, Democrat or Republican, but what is best for the children of Rappahannock County. Larry has the knowledge, the experience, the energy and strong desire to see that the children of Rappahannock County get the best education possible.
For the children of Rappahannock please give Larry Grove your vote for School Board.
