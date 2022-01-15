Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The Board of Directors and our clients would like to thank all our volunteers and donors for your outstanding support throughout 2021. Our weekly volunteers’ dedication allowed us to remain open throughout the year and provide food to our clients despite the COVID-19 peaks and valleys. Our Thanksgiving and Christmas volunteers helped us provide over 310 Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to our client families.
A special thanks to our pantry partners — supermarkets, local farms/orchards, and individuals who donated food throughout the year. Finally, our undying gratitude goes to our loyal donors who provide us with the financial resources to operate the pantry and help us build our new home in Rush River Commons. Together we continue to provide a critical asset within the county. We wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year and look forward to breaking ground on our new facility.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...