The Board of Directors and our clients would like to thank all our volunteers and donors for your outstanding support throughout 2021. Our weekly volunteers’ dedication allowed us to remain open throughout the year and provide food to our clients despite the COVID-19 peaks and valleys. Our Thanksgiving and Christmas volunteers helped  us provide over 310 Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to our client families. 

A special thanks to our pantry partners — supermarkets, local farms/orchards, and individuals who donated food throughout the year. Finally, our undying gratitude goes to our loyal donors who provide us with the financial resources to operate the pantry and help us build our new home in Rush River Commons. Together we continue to provide a critical asset within the county. We wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year and look forward to breaking ground on our new facility.

Pete Stenner

Rappahannock Food Pantry Treasurer

