Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Connie Compton is an enormous asset to Rappahannock County. She’s more than an excellent law enforcement officer, she’s a guidance counselor for many local teens and a diplomat when it comes to local politics. Thank you for the interesting story about her background.
Barbara Heller
Sperryville
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.