We wish to thank everyone who supported our Rappahannock Winter Wonderland events and those who donated so generously of their time, talent and gifts to bring holiday joy to the community and to raise funds for our beloved Food Pantry.
We offer special thanks to Drew Mitchell for the use of Avon Hall and to Cliff and Jordan Miller for the use of the Sperryville Schoolhouse lawn for our events. And, to Stephanie and Doug Bryce, RCHS Elf Volunteers, Brittany Dwyer, Ibby Biby, Hunt Harris, RCHS Band, Willie Shanks, Peter Justen, WVFD, the Lions, the Kid Bakers at Reynolds Baptist Church, Williams Tree Service, Diego Escobar, Martin Woodard, Stefan Boutchyard, Rev. Elizabeth Keeler and the Rappahannock Clergy Association, Michelle Jenkins, Mike Wenger and the Ukulele Players, Nicholas and Isaac Plaksin, Rapp News, everyone who donated items for the Raffles, and all those who have done beautiful decorations to spread Light, Cheer and Holiday Spirit in the County.
We encourage everyone to travel around the county to enjoy the festive Lights. We thank you one and all and wish everyone a very safe and joyous Christmas.
