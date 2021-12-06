Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Facts matter. Making light of facts, as Ben Jones did (“The elephant in Rappahannock’s living room,” Nov. 18) is disingenuous and disturbing. The only “hit job” was done by David Konick himself through documented remarks and actions. The newspaper printed pages of commentaries regarding Mr. Konick’s legal abilities, his avowed love of the county.
There were also commentaries describing the resolution issued by the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors, the fact that he was not reappointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals or chosen to remain on the Planning Commission. These were made by people who had worked with Mr. Konick or who did not recommend his continuance in these capacities. Mr. Konick’s alleged homophobic comments were not made within the confines of gay community good humored joshing, but ad hominem comments aimed at specific members here. Not the same, as Mr. Jones would have you believe.
Let’s go on to Mr. Jones’ continued encouragement of an “us vs them” mindset. This is particularly misinformed when it comes to addressing growth here in our county. Read the Comprehensive Plan. There were plenty of opportunities for our residents to participate in its preparation up until its approval. On page 91, it states, “Consider the planning goals, principles, and policies of the Town of Washington and, where feasible, undertake joint or coordinated action with the Town government and independent county authorities.”
On page 96, it states, “While holding to the principle that residential development at higher densities should be kept in the village areas, some opportunities for higher density, perhaps age-restricted housing, seems appropriate for those areas.” The Comprehensive Plan acknowledges that change occurs and the county must be ready for it and anticipate how to successfully address and plan for it which the prior plan successfully did and which the current approved plan proposes to do.
During the election time, I heard and read many people proposing to work together for the benefit of this wonderful and cherished county we are fortunate to call home. My hope is that those words become (and in some cases, continue to be) positive actions. Criticize? Provide suggested solutions to research and discuss. Together, we can have the future we might possibly make from past memories of what was and forward thinking to what can be.
Sheila Gresinger
Washington