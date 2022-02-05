Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Snow and freezingly cold days spent indoors can lead to interesting thoughts. After the challenging times of COVID-19 worries, perhaps we can imagine a light at the end of the dark tunnel for 2022.
A while back, I remembered hearing about a leaflet that explored the ways of life here in Rappahannock County. Recently, I thought again about that leaflet, thinking that it sounded a bit friendlier and more welcoming than the number of signs that have recently popped up around here with negative messages: Welcome but don’t bring any different ideas, any change no matter what, and no to possible positive ways to provide for a vibrant future (remember “the good old days”… unfortunately now disappeared into poignant memory).
Negatives and “need to research more” hesitation leads to stagnation and downward spiraling instead of planning to bring along our youngsters to take our places as we age to keep our community flourishing.
There’s a lot of energy appearing. Great news that the popular SperryFest is again a planned event, one of many opportunities in the budding stages. Just read that several of our Rappahannock High graduates from awhile ago have returned to staff/teaching positions which can be a sign of our needed younger generation enhancing our future.
Lillian Aylor had encouraging comments when she accepted the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation’s “Dreamkeeper” award last month (Rappahannock News Jan. 20, 2022).
“[Rappahannock County] has changed in a lot of ways for the betterment of Black people, but the problem now, it’s too expensive for us to live here and there’s no jobs,” Ms. Aylor stated, remarks which echo what many have stated here lately. She did go on to acknowledge, “Our work is far from over, but what has been accomplished together has made a difference.”
With that thought in mind, research the leaflet I mentioned at the beginning titled “Living with Your Land in Rappahannock County.” It describes the rural life here, elements to be aware of and prepare for, including living with nature, having property accessible for fire and rescue volunteers. This has a 2002 publication date by Nighthawk Communications, so the now more important cell and internet services are not included. It mentions the Rappahannock County Administration for more information. This could be easily reviewed, printed anew, and made available at our Visitor’s Center as a friendly introduction to this beloved county of ours, giving visitors and tourists a welcoming heads up as to the true richness that awaits them here.
Sheila Dwyer Gresinger
Washington