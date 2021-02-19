Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I find the thesaurus ridden failure an attempt at an opinion by Ben Jones — he certainly is no lawyer which is evident by his ignorance of both the law of slander and the “apparent” electoral success of our president and commander in chief [“Wanting answers from the local Democrats,” Commentary, Feb. 4].
It is cowardly and traitorous to call this election anything but the most fair example of a working democracy on the face of the earth.
The Republican Party has descended into the party of hate and this opinion is yet another example of their pathetic demise.
I find it beyond repulsive but an act of treason that anyone would attempt to destroy democracy globally by making public accusations that the last election was an “apparent” electoral success. I find it an insidious act that assists our enemies, both communists and all anti-Americans. It emboldens terrorists which those rioters at the capitol are and many of their supporters are — domestic terrorists and a danger to our country and democracy globally.
I am embarrassed to call this man a fellow countryman.
I thank God Virginia has a more intelligent overall electorate that voted Biden in the most fair and balanced election in our nation's history.
Christine Doyle
Washington, D.C.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }