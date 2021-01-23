Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Elected officials, behind the scene plotters, gun carrying militia lovers, and their silent supporters. They all live among us and corrupt our Republic. They support the lies and disinformation campaigns, fund the conspiracy theorists, and those who lie as they run for office and may indeed repeat, publish and broadcast those rabid untruths.
Some joined and encouraged the gun toting mob at the Capitol. And last year they joined the mob pressing our county supervisors to resist new State gun laws.
I can not pretend or look the other way. To those who would say “don’t rock the boat, this must be a time of healing,” I say that there must first be an owing up, an apology, a public accountability for the actions they have taken to destroy the legitimacy of our system of free elections.
Only then, can we truly bind the wounds and move on.
Eve Brooks
Sperryville
