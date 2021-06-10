Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Ron Maxwell expressed dire warnings about the proposed Rush River Commons project (Rappahannock News, June 3). I disagree with his assessment. This project would create a community center and do much toward making the town of Washington the lively family-oriented place it used to be, where people can live, work, and play. I commend the Washington Town Council for encouraging the Commons project.
Maureen I. Harris
Washington
The writer is author of the book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”