Last week, a letter to the editor was published with several inaccuracies and one truth. David Konick is a long time public servant, not a professional politician, and he has “represented clients” that have sued the county. To me that raises the question of, why is the county continuously leaving itself open to lawsuits?
Konick has 45 years of experience in county affairs working with: George Davis, H.B. Wood, Pete Estes, Hubie Gilkey, Herbert Foster, Herbert Barksdale, Fanning Baumgardner, Lee Bird, David Thornhill, David Fannon, Col McNear, Col Luke, Dick McNear, A.Y. Stokes, Newbill Miller, and John McCarthy crafting our current Zoning Ordinance, and Comprehensive Plan. For all those that don’t know, that’s the “Murderer’s Row” of the people that “MADE” Rappahannock, Rappahannock!
At the crossroads where we currently sit, the writer was correct, there is only one clear choice. Rappahannock needs Konick’s depth of knowledge of the law, county ordinances, zoning laws, and our comprehensive plan, because the current versions are badly outdated. Who is better qualified to update them and guide us than him?
We are lucky to have two such candidates running for the Board of Supervisors, but I’d vote for Konick over anyone, including my father. And I know for sure he’d wholeheartedly approve my vote.
