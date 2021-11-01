Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It is absolutely heartbreaking to read about the race of Board Supervisors in this newspaper.
There is nothing, but slander and digging up of things who may or may not happened. I don’t need my doctor to have good bedside manners, I need my doctor to do a great job.
I know David Konick for a very long time and one thing I know is true, that he is not only highly qualified, in having a law degree, he has this county at heart, he will fight for what is right, he can dedicate 100% of his time to this county as Supervisor and he will keep Rappahannock, Rappahannock, then that’s why we moved here.
On the other hand Mr. Carney, has a degree in philosophy and is running a brewery, has three children. When would he find the time to fully dedicate himself as a Supervisor of Stonewall-Hawthorne?
We need to know that if there are issues hard at hand we have a Supervisor who is prepared, has the knowledge and drive to make the right decisions. And that is David Konick 100%
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...