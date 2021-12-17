Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Like many Americans on Dec.10, I watched the entire memorial service at The National Cathedral for Senator Bob Dole. I was a six-year staff member of the U.S. Senate when Senator Dole was sworn in 1969.
Our friendship grew when he became Senate majority leader and I became editor of the Senate Daily Digest, an integral part of the Congressional Record. As majority leader, he controlled the legislative schedule of the Senate.
The Daily Digest was a brief summation of the Senate’s activities, including passage of legislation, disposition of amendments proposed thereto, and action on executive matters of nominations and treaties, including vote tallies as they occurred. It was during his leadership years that we had to work together and became close.
He was always grateful that the content of the Daily Digest reflected, with accuracy, the actions of the Senate. I was pleased that on his last day as a U.S. Senator, he requested me to come to his leadership office for this photo. I remained in my position until 2000.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...