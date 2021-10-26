Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I grew up on our family farm in Rappahannock County on land that has been in the family since the 1950s. After graduating from Rappahannock County High School, I moved away to go to college but have never strayed far. I have lived my whole life in Virginia and have been fortunate to have served the Commonwealth in different capacities in my career, including serving as counsel to one of our state’s U.S. Senators. I once again am able to spend time on our farm, but now with my own children, teaching them what I have learned and preparing them to be its future stewards.
My father, Bob Dennis, dedicated his life’s work to conservation and preservation of Rappahannock County, his home. He participated at some level in most of the county’s significant decisions in terms of land use, zoning, and conservation. I learned from him the importance of strong laws, thoughtful government, and the art of compromise. Lasting and meaningful change is a team exercise, not one that should be dominated by individuals or personalities.
The county is at a pivotal moment. The list of issues confronting us is considerable — internet access, zoning, smart growth, jobs, support services — and all are interrelated. Over the past several years, we have all seen the divisiveness that has prevented the airing of ideas in a civil fashion to work toward solutions. Precious county revenue has been wasted on frivolous lawsuits and decent citizens have been demeaned in the process. We cannot continue to elect the same people to do the same things and expect different results.
I vividly remember when my father told me it was time for me to manage the farm. His strongly held view was that the older generation needs to know when it is time to pass the baton. It is no different in local government. My father was wary of those that hang around too long, unable to separate their personal vanities or individual causes from the public good.
I have carefully been reading the candidate letters of support and I watched the recent forum to absorb how the candidates discussed their views. Several things have been striking. The first is that so much has been said and written about each candidate’s experience. Without question, voters should consider carefully what they know of the candidates, how they interact with others and how people view them. Do they unite or do they polarize?
Van Carney grew up in the county and is raising his family here. He started and runs a successful business that generates revenue for the county. His background, demeanor, and thoughtfulness will serve him and the county well. He asks questions, and most importantly, listens to others.
David Konick speaks frequently of his legal skills which have been on display in the county for many years. During the forum, he spoke of his positions on issues such as tourist housing (never voted for one) and in opposition to plans for broadband internet access. He is unafraid to explain why others are wrong. In simple terms, he is not a listener.
Mr. Konick argues that he should be on the board because of his legal background, particularly in zoning. But the board should not be relying, or even considering, the legal expertise of a board member. Instead, it should be listening to the county administrator, the commonwealth’s attorney and, when needed, hiring specific expertise to guide them through complex issues.
As officers of the court, members of the Virginia Bar take an oath to conduct themselves at all times with courtesy and civility. This is not a code of conduct that you are allowed to turn off when the work day ends. There are no exceptions for late night emails or chat rooms. The Virginia Bar expects its members to defend those in need and not use the law as an instrument to bully or intimidate others. Konick’s rather public experiences in this area speak for themselves.
I encourage everyone in the Stonewall-Hawthorne District to vote for Van Carney for Board of Supervisors. As my father would say: it is time to pass the baton.
The writer lives in Flint Hill