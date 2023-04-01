Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Climate disaster. It’s no longer in our future…it is here now.
Scientists have been warning us about this for 30 or 40 years. But even though they have known of the damage that their industry is inflicting on us, the fossil fuel industry has worked to confuse the facts and delay any action whatsoever.
The industry has poured fantastic amounts of cash into advertising, lobbying and PACS. They make huge campaign contributions that have been effective in buying off the politicians.
In the election of 2020, the fossil fuel industry and their PACS made campaign contributions of $88,765,530. Roughly 83% went to Republicans. And that doesn’t include lobbying. More millions there.
This explains why our politicians are not protecting us or our future. The industry is their master.
Right now, here in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is fighting to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The RGGI is an agreement that Virginia entered with 11 other states to lower carbon emissions by requiring power producers to purchase allowances for the pollution they create. This requirement has driven down greenhouse gasses emitted by 50% more than in areas not in the agreement.
Plus, a portion of the money raised goes into increasing the energy efficiency in lower cost housing, and a portion goes to flood preparedness. So far, Virginia has received $590 million for these measures.
But our governor is in the process of taking us out of the agreement.
Meantime, Republicans in Congress are busy attaching an amendment to a bill ironically called the “Lower Cost Energy Act” that would restart the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline project. Three times in the past, Virginians have managed to halt the construction of this dangerous and unnecessary pipeline through our mountain tops and over 400 waterways.
In addition, Republicans in Congress have consistently killed a bill to end the subsidies of the fossil fuel giants. The “End Polluters Welfare Act” would have put an end to the $15 billion that every year we taxpayers provide to the fossil fuel industry in direct federal subsidies.
If you have voted for these politicians in the past, you should make your voice heard. Demand that they take a position in keeping with the drastic condition of our world today — a condition that requires the immediate end to gas and oil exploration, extraction and burning.
Linda Croxson
Sperryville
