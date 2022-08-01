letter-b-story.jpg

The latest hearings by the Jan. 6 committee detailed activities within the White House on that day. As the Capitol was being invaded, then-President Donald Trump watched the events on TV, ignoring pleas from staff, advisors, friends, and his family to intervene and tell the rioters to go home. Only when law enforcement officers had gained sufficient control to ensure that the insurrection would not be successful did he issue a tweet telling the rioters to go home. At that point, they did. 

