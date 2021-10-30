Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Other than a surviving sibling of his, I have known David Konick longer than anyone in your county. Since college I have followed Dave's career and personal life and have been amazed at his skills as an attorney and his interpersonal relations.
He is an extremely caring and kind person who can be relied upon at any time or place if he receives a call for help. I know for a fact that he thoroughly researches and makes sure "all of his ducks are in a row" before he opens his mouth. He can become agitated at times, but only because he is passionate about what he does.
He has had many labels unjustly thrown at him, especially over the last several years, and it appears that this is happening again as the election nears. As a longtime resident of your county, it appears that his desire to preserve what you have is being spun into some type of false vendetta against the "progressive" newcomers to your area who want to recreate the environment from which they came (at least on weekends).
Unfortunately I am not a property owner and am unable to vote there, and time and distance constraints don't allow me to actively campaign for Dave, but I hope that the people of Rappahannock County appreciate and elect the candidate who understands and cares about the present and future, David Konick.
