I have lived and owned property in Rappahannock County, Virginia, since 2000, and have been an avid visitor to this county since 1994. I want to offer my enthusiastic support for David Konick to be elected as supervisor in my district. I spent five years working on the subdivision of acreage in Fairfax County, and grew to understand the workings of that Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.
I greatly respect the amount of knowledge and foresight that it requires to attend to the matters of land use and zoning issues in areas with varying needs of its citizenry. Laws are complex in both rural and urban areas. And they can be twisted no matter where one lives.
David Konick has a deep appreciation of our county’s heritage of beauty and balance, and I want him to continue being in a position of protective guidance. In addition he has served on the BZA since 2014.
I’ve known Mr. Konick for 18 years and found him to be a man of principle. He is astute in his knowledge of the history of our county and of the solutions to the dilemmas brought before its court.
He has a compassionate heart and has worked for free to help various friends of mine who had legal issues.
He is the most highly qualified person for supervisor in Stonewall-Hawthorne District.
