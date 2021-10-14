Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I would like to provide some thoughts for the consideration of my neighbors in the Stonewall-Hawthorne district who want to Keep Rappahannock Rappahannock before you cast your vote. One candidate is a small business owner of a brewery in Sperryville on a property, Eldon Farms, that is leased from the largest landowner in our county that is over 7,000 acres located in our district.
It would not be unreasonable to assume that in the not too distant future the new owners, the Akre family, will seek to utilize this vast Woodville property holding in some way to provide a return on their investment. Currently underway is the Akres’ Rush River Commons project in Little Washington, the first mixed development project our county has seen. This parcel of land is in both the Town of Washington and the county. The Akres are requesting a boundary adjustment with the Town so this project can be entirely within the Town’s jurisdiction. In addition, our Board of Supervisors just accepted a $3.5 million donation from Chuck Akre to support the All Points Broadband project in an effort to bring internet to unserved households in Rappahannock.
If Mr. Carney is elected, his business and livelihood naturally incline him towards tourist development and he will be forced to recuse himself from voting due to conflicts of interest on any matter coming before the board that involves Eldon Farms or the Akre family. This combination could potentially render Stonewall-Hawthorne residents with no vote and no representation.
We have two gentlemen positioned to fill an extremely pivotal seat for decision making which affects the trajectory of our county. The road to development is generally not one issue, one vote but multiple votes on many issues that pave the way to where we don’t want to go. I strongly urge you to consider the implications of your choice in this election.
I firmly believe Dave Konick has the experience, the time, and intestinal fortitude to represent our district and contribute to a county that we all want to continue to proudly call home. Vote for Konick to Keep Rappahannock Rappahannock.
