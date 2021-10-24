Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It is saddening that the local Board of Supervisors race here has descended into a “low road” attack on my friend David Konick, who is running for Supervisor in the Stonewall-Hawthorne District.
Several recent opinion letters in the Rappahannock News have been starkly undisguised character assassinations of David, whom we have known since Alma and I first came out this way, back in the more sane days of the 20th Century.
To castigate David, his opponent’s supporters have started attacking his occasionally colorful “over the top” rhetoric. I find such hyperbolic language to be in the great rural tradition of Southern “stump” speaking. Having been in some knock-down drag-out campaigns as a candidate myself, in this case I actually “know wherein I speak.”
None of us are perfect, not by a long shot. And who among us wants to be judged
by the worst thing we’ve ever said or done? We grow, we learn, we change. This is true for you and me and for Ms. Hutchinson and Ms. Gresinger, both of whom seemed to herald their own “integrity” by their attacks on David.
“Let he who is without sin throw the first stone.”
Mr. Konick has done more for this county than all of his critics put together. And he has grown and learned and changed, as all thinking souls do.
His shrill opponents should talk to the scores of Rappahannock folks who have benefitted from David’s wisdom and advice and by his sincere, anonymous “pro-bono” help for those here in dire need of legal help. That is the true measure of his heart.
I believe that there is no one who knows more about how Rappahannock works than David Konick, and that there is no one here who loves this place more than him. To his critics, his
political sin is that he “speaks truth to power.” That, and the fact that he is in nobody’s pocket.
He is as independent as the proverbial “hog on ice.” Is he perfect? Absolutely not. Are you
perfect? Absolutely not. But David Konick has that old fashioned “moxie,” a trait that is a very rare thing these days.
David and I are both admirers of President Theodore Roosevelt. Teddy Roosevelt threw himself
into public life with all his passion and wit and sinew. He wrote this about public service: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
That is the kind of attitude that we very badly need in these challenging days here in Rappahannock. David Konick is perfectly prepared for the task.
The writer lives in Harris Hollow