As a native and lifelong resident of Rappahannock County, in addition to being a farmer, I worked as a substitute mail carrier out of the Boston post office serving Boston, Castleton, and Viewtown from 1978-1987. My father, Gordon Thornhill, was the manager of the Rappahannock County Farmers’ Cooperative.
In 1979, I was appointed to the Rappahannock County Planning Commission for Stonewall-Hawthorne District by then-Supervisor H.B.Wood Jr. From 1980-1987, I served on the commission alongside J. Newbill Miller, C.K. “Pete” Estes, A.Y. Stokes, David Fannon and Dr. Werner Krebser.
During most of that time, David Konick was Rappahannock County Zoning Administrator and Subdivision Agent. The commission also got help from lifelong resident Richard ‘Dick’ McNear, who was the planning director of Fauquier County.
At David’s urging, the Planning Commission agreed that the old 1974 Zoning Ordinance needed to be replaced with a new and better ordinance. The commission met bi-weekly over a period of two years to draft a new zoning ordinance that is still in effect today. This process was long and everyone in attendance contributed. During that time, I came to know Phil Irwin and Konick very well. Konick brought his practical experience as zoning administrator and as a land use lawyer to the table.
I believe Konick is a very experienced and knowledgeable person who truly cares for the wants and needs of this county and will add a great deal of expertise to the Board of Supervisors of Rappahannock County! He knows how to get this done, and proved it when he served on the BZA and as chairman of the Rappahannock County Planning Commission in 2020.
People of Stonewall-Hawthorne: Konick is on the same page that we are, and he needs your vote to keep Rappahannock County the kind of place we all want to call home.
