Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Over the weekend, we had a nice visit with some of our neighbors in Castleton. We all agreed that after reading the candidate interviews in last week’s edition of the Rappahannock News, we felt compelled to write a letter in support of the candidacy of David Konick for Board of Supervisors, Stonewall-Hawthorne District.
The race between David Konick and Van Carney is extremely important to those of us living in this district. Since most of you would all agree, we believe that Rappahannock is an amazing place to live. We feel blessed to have our homes, our farms, our families, right here in this beautiful area of Virginia. We feel very strongly that Rappahannock is a gem — unique and rare — having not been over-run yet by urban sprawl and unfettered development. And it will be a relentless, and up-hill battle to keep it this way. There are increasing pressures upon our supervisors to abandon our Rappahannock traditional values and rural way of life, and instead adopt policies and regulations which reflect more radical (and often un-American) principles found in many big cities. We find this worrisome, and feel that true representation of our citizenry on the Board of Supervisors is of utmost importance.
When evaluating the candidates for this position, the choice is simple. Who has the experience? Who has the educational and professional background needed to effectively represent the citizens of Stonewall-Hawthorne? Who currently will put forth the necessary time and effort to represent the citizens of Stonewall-Hawthorne? Who does not own a business that currently pays rent to a local businessman — a businessman who has a large development waiting for approval before the Board of Supervisors?
Konick would be an outstanding member of our Board of Supervisors. He will be an effective team member on the board, and can offer superior legal insight in regards to many topics, especially those involving land, zoning, development and internet access. These are multifaceted and serious topics which will certainly affect all of our lives here in Rappahannock.
Citizens will be able to rely on his ability to read, understand and interpret complex legal documents, contracts, and so forth that come before the Board of Supervisors. He will work tirelessly to represent the people in our Stonewall-Hawthorne district, and will always seek to keep Rappahannock, Rappahannock. Isn’t that what we all want? Vote for David Konick if you love Rappahannock and want to do everything possible to preserve this amazing natural environment, and our beautiful community of friends, furry friends and family.
Carol Ann Cole, Bill Cole, Terry Dixon, Mary Dixon
Castleton
Editor’s Note: Terry Dixon is chair of the Rappahannock Republican Committee