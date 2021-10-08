Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am writing my first letter ever to the editor because, as a father of two daughters who graduated from Rappahannock County High School, I care about the school system, and want it guided by people who have the right background to keep guiding it in the right direction.
I have known Larry Grove since I joined the Lions Club 13 years ago. The Larry I know is committed to the community, and especially committed to making sure the children of Rappahannock have all the tools they need to be successful in their lives.
Larry has 54 years of experience in education as a teacher, counselor, coach, principal, and School Board member. The Washington Post recognized him as Principal of the Year for Arlington Public Schools in 1989. Larry and his wife Kathy have committed their careers to education. Kathy worked as a teacher, counselor, administrator, assistant superintendent, and head of school at Wakefield Country Day School. Together they support quality education for the children of Rappahannock County.
It is obvious after trading stories for years, that what he is most proud of are the students that were headed down the wrong path, and turned their lives around with his help. He still hears from them years later.
In addition to his passion for education, Larry is committed to serving his community. Larry has served with the Sperryville fire department for 18 years, 16 of them as president. He has served with the Sperryville rescue squad for 5 years. In the Rappahannock Lions club, where I know him best, he has been a member for 18 years, president 3 times, and has been chairman of the scholarship committee, where he has helped deserving students receive about $48,000. In addition, Larry has chaired our apple butter fundraiser, and assisted with the annual Bland contest which lets students perform in a music contest for recognition by the community, cash awards, and potentially statewide recognition.
Please vote for Larry Grove for the school board, and allow him to continue to ensure our children get the best education possible.
