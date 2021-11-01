Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
In regard to James Dennis’ letter in last week’s Rappahannock News, unbeknownst to some, a baton of sorts was passed earlier this year when two Board of Supervisors candidates, Christine Smith was replaced as Chair by Debbie Donehey and David Konick was not reappointed to his position as Chair and member of the Planning Commission (and earlier not reappointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals).
The people who mostly worked with them made those decisions. When John McCarthy resigned as county administrator, there was a period of turmoil. Then, after her six months as temporary county administrator, Brenda Garton submitted her exit report, listing what had been accomplished, those needing to be addressed. No assignment of blame, strictly facts, action.
When he came here, Garrey Curry accepted not a brimming plate but an overflowing platter of issues which he methodically and excellently addressed, resolving many since he’s been our county administrator. So imagine the dismay for many residents to learn that after a very minor omitting of a non-time sensitive notice for publication, Smith acted to hold a closed meeting regarding Curry for that. News coverage (“Supervisors blast BOS Chair after she questions Curry’s job ‘performance,’” Rapp News, Oct. 27, 2020) reported Supervisor Keir Whitson saying, “The shortsightedness of the board’s chair in tearing down Curry over something so insignificant and meaningless is a disservice to him and the Rappahannock community.”
Indeed, at the next BOS meeting, the courthouse room was filled with county residents, mostly voicing their support for Curry’s excellence, even though. Smith interrupted the public comment period to state that she’d been misunderstood. However, in the meeting minutes of the motion to conduct a closed meeting, it read that that motion was “…for the purpose of discussion of performance, demotion, salaries, and disciplining of employees acting as FOIA officers for non-performance of FOIA duties.”
Moving on… in letters to the editor, Rapp News, Oct. 21, 2021, Gordon Wickes mentioned that Cliff Miller had established a registered quail habitat around his golf course, and Barbara Adolfi wrote about his earth friendly golf course surrounded by native pollinators. During his comments at the Candidate Forum on Oct. 16, Van Carney talked about catching and selling frogs as a child. That, to me, illustrated his early beginnings as an entrepreneur, a skill I feel should be welcomed here as we plan our future Rappahannock life.
General Douglas MacArthur stated, “A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. A person does not set out to be a leader but becomes one by the quality of one’s actions and the integrity of one’s intent. In the end, leaders are much like eagles … they don’t flock … you find them one at a time.”
Two candidates stand out with those qualities, Miller and Carney. I wish them well in their endeavors to continue to spread their wings to benefit those in our cherished Rappahannock County.
Sheila Dwyer Gresinger
Washington