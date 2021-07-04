Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It has been a great joy to see the Free Shack reopen and to watch so many people take advantage of it. Those who have diligently volunteered their services to keep it tidy deserve our heartfelt thanks. For their sake, as well as for the rest of us, we all need to do our part and remember: No dangerous items, no furniture, no food and no paint.
Also, soft items like books and clothing left on the floor are subject to damage from animals and heat and humidity. If each of us does our part to help out by tidying up and following the rules, our entire county can benefit.
Amy Isaacs
Sperryville