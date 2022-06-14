Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Quite a while ago (decades, again, actually) I watched a daytime television show panel discuss its weekly topic of “The American Family — Is It Vanishing?” A psychologist on the panel reflected on an opinion about the role of father in the family that was new and astonishing to me.
He stated that there was a growing feeling that after a man had worked to raise his children and had provided for them until they were able to strike out on their own, his work as a father was finished.
I thought at the time, how sad this would be if that would become the prevalent thought in our country. With Father’s Day coming June 19, let’s give some thought to the role of dad and his family. Things have changed in this regard and not for the better in many instances. Where are the actual families with fathers these days?
A book club choice a couple of years ago had Gregory Boyle’s book “Barking to the Choir” in which Boyle described his creation of Homeboy Industries, a California organization dedicated to gang intervention, a place where youth with no family, or ones with extreme cruelty or neglect who sought the family of gang could instead find safety in the Homeboy family, going on to a life profoundly different and worthwhile. Many of these youngsters went on to establish families of their own and thrive.
A lot of kids have no father. Some in our American family even disparage men, assigning blanket descriptions like toxic male to them all and reducing the importance of men, fathers, in our American families for stability in our society. Think about the continuing role for fathers after their children have grown. They have the vantage point of hindsight for any problems that can arise raising a family, any job crises along the way, even just life itself.
The fathers a lot of us either know or remember stay “on the job” no matter their age or how far away they are. During their children’s adult lives, fathers are always standing by with a word of encouragement, advice or help. No doubt about it, in my opinion, fathers are really great. Don’t wait until Father’s Day to tell your father how much you love him. Make it a frequent expression. What a boost it’ll give him.
This Father’s Day, my wish is that the importance of fathers in our American family is restored so the actual needed cohesiveness of family strength can be a positive influence to resolve many critical issues facing us in today’s complicated world.
Sheila Gresinger
Washington