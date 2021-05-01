Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I wanted to add in a few things to complement an April 15 article in the Rappahannock News about marijuana [“Marijuana will be legal in July. Now What?”]. Any serious discussion about marijuana should include some history of how it became illegal in the first place. It had always been called “cannabis” until 1930s drug czar Harry Anslinger decided the Spanish word was scarier-sounding and somehow the name stuck. A few of Anslinger’s choice quotes:
“Marijuana is the most violence-causing drug in the history of mankind.”
“Reefer makes darkies think they're as good as white men.”
“The primary reason to outlaw marijuana is its effect on the degenerate races.”
It’s amazing that modern society allowed that discredited line of thinking to run our drug policy for so long. A popular line today for cannabis prohibition is that, “It's not your father's cannabis.” But prohibitionists were making the same claim about its dangerousness 50 years ago.
A common myth is that cannabis is a “gateway” drug. If it is a gateway, it’s to the criminal element, something that legalization should reduce. Cannabis is NOT the first drug hard drug users try. That's tobacco and alcohol. There's no evidence cannabis causes people to use hard drugs.
Numerous claims are made about terrible health effects from cannabis, but I've never heard of a single credible report of anyone dying. That compares to legal tobacco and alcohol that together have conclusively killed 10 million Americans since 2000. Government considers that an acceptable death toll compared to the negative consequences of prohibition. It’s hard to make the case that cannabis is so deadly that it must be kept illegal.
Another common false fear is that legal cannabis will lead to an increase in car accidents. Comparing alcohol and cannabis on driving performance is absurd. When the General Assembly was considering legalization, they did a study that considered the potential increase in traffic accidents. They didn't find any evidence of a substantial increase. This quote from a federal study sums it up: “Drivers who drank alcohol over-estimated their performance quality whereas those who smoked marijuana under-estimated it.”
I have no interest in using cannabis but I know a lot of people do and if they are not bothering anyone, the government should leave them alone. I'm fine with discouraging its use the same as I would for the far more deadly alcohol and tobacco. It's time we left Harry Anslinger’s version of cannabis behind. We'll all be better for it.
Robert Legge
Culpeper
The writer is a former chair of the Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board and the present editor of the New Era Drug Policy Newsletter
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.