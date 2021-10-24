Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
As we think about those to represent us, let's be sure to well consider all the facts (as Thomas Jefferson noted, democracy relies on an educated public) and what we value, the truth.
Please let's vote for those who tell the truth, those who will uphold the truth, those who will fight for the truth, whether it relates to whatever, including science (e.g. climate change) or the veracity of an election (e.g. our recent presidential election) or the beauty of Rappahannock County. Given the significant needs of the county, the country, and the world, we must abide the truth, and we must work hard together to confront the urgent challenges before us; as thoughtful writer and farmer, Wendell Berry, noted, "... there's a great calamity going on out there, and no one is paying attention."
Please, let's pay attention, let's vote, let's vote for those candidates who best represent the truth and are willing to confront the great and compelling challenges before us.
