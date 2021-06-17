Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
If Mr. Maxwell could see through the mist from his ridgetop castle on Fogg Mountain or if he left this castle and spent time in the lowlands of Rappahannock County he may well find people less fortunate than himself that needed housing and local employment opportunities. Maybe he could play a part in having Rappahannock County removed from the list of “food deserts” whereby citizens of Rappahannock County who have EBT benefits must travel to Front Royal, Culpeper or Warrenton to purchase food.
I invite him to raze his castle on top of Fogg Mountain that can be seen miles away at night and restore the mountain top to its native state that the first white settlers saw when they first traveled into the county. Only then can he speak of the true natural beauty and unspoiled nature of the county.
Also, I believe that the Aileen factory was much bigger than the proposed Washington project which employed approximately 300 people, and a quick review of a Washington Fine Properties ad last week showed 12 listings with an average price of $2.3 million, not really as affordable as Mr. Maxwell indicated per his reference to a local real estate person.
Is Mr. Maxwell on the verge of quoting Marie Antoinette? “Let them eat cake”? Seems so.
Al Henry
Washington