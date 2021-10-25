Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Once again, due to concerns over COVID-19, the Rappahannock Lions Club had to switch its annual Chilifest Fundraiser and Grand Raffle to a virtual event. As disappointing as that was, I’m delighted to report that this year’s event was one of our most successful. Members of the community generously bought raffle tickets hoping to win a $1,000 cash prize, and our many sponsors stepped up with generous contributions. All of the funds raised will be given back to the community through various programs supported by the Lions.
Five raffle ticket holders won $1,000 each. They were Mike Cannon, Bill & Jeannie Jarrett, Liz Blubaugh, Richard Antony, and Frank Raiter‘s children. I would like to especially thank all the Lions who sold or bought tickets as well as our generous sponsors, who time and again have supported our mission to serve the community.
They were Real Estate III, Critical Stage Design, Rappahannock News, Greve Foundation, Rappahannock Hunt, Thornton Hill Hounds, B&B Signal, Atlantic Union Bank, Harris Hollow Foods, Cheri Woodard Realty, Pen Druid Brewery, Racer Construction, Compass Capital, CFC-Farm & Home, Rose Hill Veterinary, and Shaw’s Services.
