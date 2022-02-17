Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
With two weeks to go on the Lions’ Club six-month contract with Trex, I am pleased to report it has been more successful than we ever imagined. With the help of the county’s recycling centers — Willie Shanks at Flatwood Refuse and Recycling and the team at Amissville, county residents, Early’s carpet, the COOP and our Leo clubs at both Rappahannock County High School and Wakefield Country Day School, we collected 500 pounds in 2 months — besting our six-month goal — and have earned a recycled plastic bench that will be placed across from the county court house in the Town of Washington.
Realizing we could not earn a second bench, we partnered with the Rappahannock Garden Club and Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection to take credit for the plastic that the Lions continued to collect. Both have now earned a bench.
The success of the Lions’ Club volunteer recycling project has been overwhelming. Although our contract with Trex ends soon, we hope it is possible to work with the county and other interested parties to keep it going.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...