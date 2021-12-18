Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Christmas is my favorite time of year and I appreciate the variety of celebrations in this joyous season. One of my traditions is the Christmas letter I send to many, near and far, now for more than 32 years. In the era of social media, I think these “snail mail” letters lend a more personal touch and, for me, a grand way to easily access and refresh memories.
Do any of you have a pen pal in days gone by? My fourth grade class had mail exchanges from fellow classmates in Hawaii and looked forward each time to descriptions of life in a warmer place than Northern Indiana this time of year. Some might scoff at this truly simple example of friendliness; I think many here might welcome an idea like this and possibly add to their own traditions.
Think about the enchanting times last weekend at Avon Hall as friends and neighbors gathered in a new way to celebrate despite COVID-19. Look forward to this coming weekend in Sperryville where celebrations will continue and spread around our grand county. Seeing all of this, who could doubt the mutual courtesies that exist everywhere? Santa appearances at our various firehouses, caroling throughout our churches as so many gather to greet as much as possible.
Imagine our county as a great forest with surrounding green lands. As mighty trees from our past have fallen, they have enriched the soils to nurture the tiny acorns of generations to grow, as well as provide an environment to welcome healthy plants possibly blown in by vast winds of change. Weeds that sometimes appear to strangle those healthy ones can wither away with proper positive actions.
So, let’s take this wondrous time to open our eyes to the friendliness that exists if some will only look. Many do see the bright future we can and will have here together.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...