Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I commend Ben Jones for reminding us of hisembrace of the civil rightsmovement in the 50s and 60s, when he was young. It was and is a noble cause built on ideas that we accept today without question, but when the Declaration of Independence was written, holding that all created equal, endowed with certain "inalienable rights," it was viewed as the epitome of what we now call Woke.
When Mr Jones and many others were marching, beaten and jailed they were also accused of embracing ideas that, as Mr Jones put it, "do not have even the simplest relationship to rational thinking, common sense, or for that matter, actual reality."
In other words Mr. Jones was Woke. I am sure that when Mr. Jones traveled with Nancy Pelosi to China and unfurled a banner in support of the students who marched, were beaten and jailed in Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government viewed them as Woke. In fact one might find that many noble causes were sponsored by those who by the standards of the day could be considered Woke.
Hamilton: Woke. Thomas Jefferson: Woke. Lincoln: Woke. John L Lewis: Woke. Eleanor Roosevelt: Woke. And yes, the young MLK: Woke.
The old adage should be adapted: one who is not Woke when young has no heart, but if Woke when older has no brain. We need both. I say: Long live wokeness, it is the path to Enlightenment.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...