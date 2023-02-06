letter-story.jpg

I commend Ben Jones for reminding us of his embrace of the civil rights movement in the 50s and 60s, when he was young. It was and is a noble cause built on ideas that we accept today without question, but when the Declaration of Independence was written, holding that all created equal, endowed with certain "inalienable rights," it was viewed as the epitome of what we now call Woke.

