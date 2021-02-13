Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Was reading today's story about the broadband setback [“County’s pursuit of broadband dealt big blow,” Feb. 4] and wanted to share that I received an email today letting me know Starlink Beta is now available at my address in Castleton. Ordered the equipment and everything should arrive in the next 2-4 weeks. Sounds like they are rolling out availability in limited supply across Rappahannock County.
Bryan Clutz
Castleton
Editor’s note: SpaceX is developing a low latency, broadband internet system — Starlink — to meet the needs of consumers. Starklink is delivering initial beta service both domestically and internationally, continuing expansion by the day. According to Starlink, “users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150 Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as we enhance the Starlink system. There will also be brief periods of no connectivity. As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically.”
