Not long ago, I withdrew $300 in cash from my Atlantic Union account. I like cash because I spend less money. My goal is to ration my discretionary spending and minimize the use of that devil called ‘the credit card.’
The next day, I noticed that my envelope with the $300 was missing. I looked in all the usual places; in my pants pocket, under the car seat, behind the windshield visor, side pockets of my truck. A day or two later, I went back to the bank and asked Angie if I had actually left the envelope at the bank. Nope. No leave behinds, she said. However, officer Jimmy Jones had come by and asked the tellers if they recalled any clients who had recently withdrawn $300 in twenty dollar bills. I was told to go have a chat with detective Jones at the sheriff’s department. He asked me to tell him how much money was in the envelope, the denomination of the bills, where I had gone after withdrawing my cash.
I told him I had gone back to my office. I might have left to get a coffee at the Corner Store. My responses convinced him that I was the legitimate owner of the packet and he turned it over to me. He revealed that a tourist from Fairfax had picked up my envelope that had somehow fallen on the path to the store, and called the Sheriff’s office from the pub. Apparently, detective Jones had asked Angie to look for recent $300 cash withdrawals. Yes, John Kiser had taken his money in twenty dollar bills.
So, thank you Detective Jones for your thoroughness. Thank you Angie for your time sleuthing in the accounts and thank you stranger for your honesty. But then, most of us are honest, we just don’t get attention in the news by doing right. The world is not falling apart unless we make it so.
