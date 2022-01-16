Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
A few words about Dr. Robert Crane, a humble Rappahannock and world citizen, deceased at 91.
Bob Crane had an amazing life. I was fortunate to be included in his later years, thanks to a book I wrote about a once famous but mostly forgotten Arab warrior called Emir Abd el-Kader al Jazairy. Bob had sent me an email in 2008 saying he thought “Commander of the Faithful (A story of True Jihad)” deserved a Nobel Peace Prize. That got my attention, made easy by the fact that we both lived in Rappahannock County.
Bob had started life as a Cold War warrior with Cherokee Indian blood; had gotten himself arrested and jailed in East Germany; went on to Harvard Law School, became a founder of CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies), later a Nixon advisor, then overseer of Bureau of Indian Affairs, and consultant to Bechtel Corp. in the 1980s. Sent to the United Arab Emirates, he was commissioned to write a cultural handbook for its employees. Bob was raised a Catholic, but after studying Islamic culture in the UAE, he decided he had been a Muslim all his life and didn’t know it.
What appealed to him was Islam's universalism, as it did other Catholics over the years, especially those with mystical leanings: Islam is not a religion, rather an act of submission. Whoever seeks to live in obedience to God is practicing Islam. And to love God is to love all His creatures and to seek justice, compassionate justice above all. Like Muslims, Christians are called upon to live in submission to one all-embracing Divine Power.
Bob was a unifier. He went deep and went broad. May he inspire us all.
