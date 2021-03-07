Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
We were disappointed to read last week that John McCaslin has left the newspaper. We always looked forward to Wednesday evenings when the e-version of the paper would drop and read the wonderful stories he brought to light.
Upon reading his announcement something stood out, that is, he barely mentioned himself, wrote about the future and how the paper is in good hands. A class act.
Nick & Deborah Smith
Washington
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.