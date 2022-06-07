Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Middle Street Gallery will be moving to a new location later this month in the back of the old Tula’s building. A story in last week’s Rappahannock News implied that we are not happy with our new space. We actually feel very fortunate to find a place to move that is in an excellent location facing Main Street in Little Washington and is within our budget.
Lisa Schneiderman, one of the new owners of the building, came into our current gallery and offered to give us storage space if we hadn’t found a new location by the time we had to move. She also suggested we might want to open the gallery there on a temporary or perhaps more permanent basis. We took her up on this offer and are looking forward to opening in the new space near the beginning of August.
The last show we will have in the building where the gallery began in the early 1980s is ready for viewing (Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 325A Middle Street) and we are having a reception this Saturday, June 4, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please come by and help us celebrate our first 40 years. We are looking forward now to Middle Street Gallery’s next 40 years.
