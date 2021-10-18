letter-story.jpg

I am honored to endorse Cliff Miller as Piedmont District’s representative to the Board of Supervisors.

As our landlord when I was part of the Coterie Shop, he was always supportive of our mission to help local artists sell their work. I admire his agricultural projects to plant pollinators. That benefits us all. He is a steward of the land who practices progressive farming.

I am inspired by his investment in solar energy for his business. Solar is a smart move and a step forward for our planet. I appreciate the recreational opportunities he has created with a public golf course. Also, he has shared his land and his financial resources to support Sperryville’s walking trail.

I currently own a business on Sperryville’s Main Street, and with Miller’s involvement, I am confident that the unsafe traffic situation will finally be addressed. Miller has already done so much for Sperryville as a private citizen. 

He is a doer, a thinker, a great father and a good neighbor. I look forward to his guidance in our Piedmont District. I believe he will come up with a sensible approach to being custodians of this special place we all call home. I believe he will make educated decisions on the issues and listen to our concerns. 

We can count on Miller to protect our neighborhood. 

Patricia Brennan

Sperryville

