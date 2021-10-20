Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I will be voting for Cliff Miller for Supervisor this November and I hope my friends, neighbors and voters of the Piedmont District will join me. This is an important election and a great opportunity to restore the Board of Supervisors to a collegial, effective and productive governing body.
I’ve known Miller and his family for over 40 years. The Millers are one of the oldest families in Rappahannock County, dating back to the 1840s. Miller knows the land and people of Rappahannock County and will represent them in a thoughtful, even-handed manner. He will listen to all his constituents and not place his personal and political beliefs above what is best for the Piedmont District.
Miller runs several businesses in Sperryville, so he knows what it’s like to plan, budget and meet a payroll. The Board of Supervisors needs more business experience to lead the county through some important decisions ahead.
Two issues that are important to me are safety in the village of Sperryville and broadband Internet service for the entire county. This is where his leadership, tenacity, and dedication will pay off, and after four years of dithering we will get some results. I feel sure he will not abstain from important votes just because it may be politically uncomfortable.
Miller will provide leadership the Piedmont District can trust.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...