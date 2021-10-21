Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Cliff Miller returned from California after having worked in the stock market business for nine years. I frankly wondered if he would remain in this rural setting or be drawn back to the glamour and lifestyle of the West Coast. Since his return I've been privileged to watch Cliff succumb to the pull of his roots and settle in his family’s historic home and farm.
I have marveled at Cliff’s tenacity in developing an earth friendly golf course surrounded by native pollinators. From our home right across the river, I have appreciated his restoration of the historic red schoolhouse and admire the installation of solar for energy. When he had the antique business in the schoolhouse, it was chock full of high quality everything. I learned that he would stay until the very end of auctions, well after midnight, when dealers lower prices.
Thus, Cliff would get the antiques he wanted, at the best price, for his business. This is one story about Cliff that illustrates his commitment to whatever project he undertakes.
Through his commitment and hard work, the community and visitors can now gather at Headmaster’s Pub restaurant and bar, a unique antique game room and play golf on The Schoolhouse Nine. Aren’t we lucky in this aging Rappahannock community that the Schoolhouse also houses the Rapp Center for Education where local people can be trained as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA’s). Plus, those big old windows in the smaller building are perfect for displaying the work of our incredible artists.
When Cliff announced that he would run for Supervisor, I wondered again … management of the multiple Schoolhouse businesses? Restoration and management of the exquisite Inn at Mount Vernon Farm? Time for his wife Jordan and adorable daughter Anna? I have been at several meetings with Cliff and I see the same commitment that has gone into his businesses channeled toward the desire to serve the community. His campaign for community, commitment, civil discourse, compassion and connectivity fully resound with me. I am supporting Cliff Miller and I expect nothing but leadership and excellence!
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...