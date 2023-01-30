Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
As tributes to Martin Luther King, Jr. appeared in special programs, and media coverage this month, one quote of his is forever in my mind: that he dreamed of a day when people will not be judged by their skin color, but by the content of their character. How might he feel if alive today, seeing the chaos still swirling around his dream? Dr. King stressed non-violence to achieve recognition and resolution for the powerful issues in his time.
In his essay, “The Purpose of Education” in 1947, he wrote: Education must enable one to sift and weigh evidence, to discern the true from the false, the real from the unreal, and the facts from the fiction. From that, I understand that he wanted students to be able to learn how to think, not what to think, to be able to research all sides to an issue and discuss them freely.
To illustrate this thinking, I remember watching the movie “Idiocracy,” a 2006 release about a man considered “most average” in the entire armed forces at a certain point in time. He is paired with a certain lady of the night, to be polite, in a government hibernation experiment that goes awry, and Joe, along with his partner, awakes 500 years later. Although he mistakenly assumes they’ve only been hibernating a year, he discovers a drastically changed world, one developed as anti-intellectual, dumbed down in the extreme, with Joe now recognized as the smartest person on the planet. As he becomes President, he praises earlier civilizations for their technology and expresses hope that his current society will one day as well (Wikipedia).
Dr. King, Jr., stressed equality for all, providing opportunities for all. There are many examples of strong and brave people who successfully managed to address and resolve situations to accomplish this. A movie illustrating this is the story about George McKenna, retitled “Hard Lessons,” about a principal who went into a gang infested South Los Angeles high school and with his mighty efforts, turned it around into a school students wanted to attend and thrive.
This movie illustrated Dr. King, Jr.’s strong opinion about the importance of education. George McKenna aimed at understanding his student's life histories and figuring out how to break the cycle so they could learn and achieve their varied potentials. One size definitely did not fit all and adjustments were ongoing during his tenure there.
Recognizing the importance of actual merit and not just checking a box to satisfy a relative few might, with more actually acting accordingly, lead some away from the path shown in “Idiocracy” and onto the road of Dr. King, Jr.'s philosophy.
Possibly thoughts for a good 2023. Together, many of us might discover ways to leave some chaos behind.
