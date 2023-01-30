letter-b-story.jpg

As tributes to Martin Luther King, Jr. appeared in special programs, and media coverage this month, one quote of his is forever in my mind: that he dreamed of a day when people will not be judged by their skin color, but by the content of their character. How might he feel if alive today, seeing the chaos still swirling around his dream? Dr. King stressed non-violence to achieve recognition and resolution for the powerful issues in his time.

