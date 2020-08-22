Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.