Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
All the histrionics over the confederate monument makes me wonder why there is no comparable recognition for casualties of our other wars, for example the Revolution, or World Wars I and II. What is the reasoning here?
Is it that sacrifice for undisputedly patriotic causes, that were actually successful, is reward in itself and does not need to be commemorated? Is a monument only needed as some kind of a consolation prize for sacrifice to a dubious (and lost) cause?
Pat Curry
Tiger Valley
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.