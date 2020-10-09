Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Our large Trump-Pence sign placed prominently in front of our farm on US 211 was defaced by spray painting “BLM” across it.
Rather than replacing the sign, we are leaving it up until the election so passersby can appreciate the tactics of the left and the allegiance that Black Lives Matter has with the Democrat Party — the tactics which Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris refuse to acknowledge or condemn.
It is to be hoped that the work of these Democrat vandals will win a few more votes for Donald Trump.
Audrey Regnery
Washington
