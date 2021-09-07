Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Complacency is rarely a good thing. In recent conversations I’ve heard here, some people acknowledge that our population has diminished, that fewer and fewer children attend our schools each year, and that we have a population with more and more older folks. However, I then do not hear any discussion about how to reverse the trends. Sort of an “it is what it is” lackadaisical attitude. Yet, some express a yearning for days “when there were more children playing” (in various locations, including the Town of Washington), never seeming to connect the dots for the reasons why changes have occurred.
I read the lengthy, informative, report about Sperryville by Bob Hurley in last week’s Rappahannock News which illustrated its village residents coming together in a community alliance to create a future of enhanced vibrancy which includes encouraging new businesses, village activities, increasing tourist visits, as well as figuring out how to provide the housing needs expressed in its recent survey.
Instead of an apparent complacency elsewhere, these folks have grabbed the reins to make their destiny a better one, one probably with more families, children and young adults to strengthen the foundation secured and passed along by prior generations. Others are doing this, perhaps unknown at this time. It would give hope to learn about and support those who are working together in many ways to nudge complacency aside. Examples I’ve mentioned before include Rosa Crocker Asia establishing the county wide mask making brigade, Lilla Fletcher-Leto’s HelpingHannock multi-faceted Facebook group and its volunteers. There’s RappRentersNet, started, I believe by Deborah Settle and Bruce Geisert, which helps with housing searches. Theresa Wood appeared in Businesses of Rappahannock, continuing to extend a warm welcome there.
We can have a bright future ahead, thanks to all participating to make it so. Rappahannock native John Anderson was brilliant in his Food Pantry fundraiser, calling us together as One Rappahannock. We can be reassured that that vision, that call to action, is a reality as many join in to be just that to make our future one of growing wisely, replacing that that has been lost, to thrive. Let’s enjoy that continuing journey in the special place that is our Rappahannock.
