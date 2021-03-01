Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I thought about responding to the mean spirited letters in last week’s paper until I was reminded of the comment from an old newspaper editor friend about letters to the editor. “They are a bit like wetting your pants while wearing a blue wool suit,” he said, “it makes you feel better, but nobody knows the difference.”
Alfred S. Regnery
Washington
