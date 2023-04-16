Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Dear Chief Justice Roberts,
Dear Chief Justice Roberts,
To cut to the chase, I am appalled at the composition, the direction and the sleaze you have allowed to enter the confines of the courts. Bad enough when your threw out the voting rights act; unconscionable when you allowed corporations the rights of individuals, allowing elections to be influenced by corporate and often “dark money;” criminal declaring women unable to control their own bodies; laughable allowing “originalism” to be a valid reasoning in interpreting original wording from the 18th century in the 21st century. Really, how many goose quills and walnut steeped ink as the court used this quarter.
What has prompted me to write today, however, was a letter from the Internal Revenue Service saying I neglected to pay taxes on the final $361.40 estimate of earnings. I then turn to the electronic New York Times newspaper, no longer delivered in my area, to read of the further machinations of Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, to feather their nest. My feelings boil, my intemperate words explode, my anger sloshes in its cauldra - we all know why they were given those gifts, to pretend to be shocked or not know is wrong, wrong, wrong!
If the chief justices of our legal system cannot ethically determine what is wrong with that kind of largesse, what hope is there for our collective future? I am now 89 years old. I have worked in the U.S. Army; in schools; as an artist earning my way for 66 years … no bonuses, ever; no special trips; no tax free meals, never earned six figures a year. It may be news in your confines but this is the norm for most Americans.
It would be cute to nail Justice Thomas because he is Black, too easy a choice and too obvious. Time for your “big boy pants,” Mr. Chief Justice, This kind of cheating should be an anathema to all. Why is it not already?
Nol Putnam
Huntly
Editor's Note: The writer also sent this letter to the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts
