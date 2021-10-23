Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am writing you concerning the upcoming election for the Board of Supervisors. I see that certain letters have been published, and certain articles are to be published, touching on the character of my father, David Konick, one of the candidates for the office.
It is understandable that in politics, as in love and war, there are few things out of bounds for comment, and I am constrained, as he is, to respect that fact. So let the community say what they will say. I want to express my gratitude to Aline Johnson, the Woods, the Thornhills, the Millers, the Atkins, the Lees, Deakins, Nashes, Kopjanskis, and all the rest who have expressed their public and private support for his candidacy. The letters I have read in this paper and in other media show me how little I truly understand of my father’s character, and how little I know of what he has done for the residents of the county, and how far the distance I must travel to surpass him.
As one who should know, I would only say: my father cares very deeply for the citizens of his district, and of Rappahannock County. He is a lover of the natural beauty of the county, and a democrat in the true sense of the word: I have never known him to consider any citizen’s cause beneath him, and I have never known him to judge the worthiness of a cause based on the means of its complainants. He has considered, and will consider, the needs of all his constituents with regard to their lawful rights and due process, and not with regard to their wealth or reputation. Thank you all for taking my opinion into consideration, and for your kind support of my father’s reputation and candidacy.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...