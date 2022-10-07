Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Christopher Connell’s story in the Sept. 22 issue of the Rappahannock News does a marvelous job of explaining why dark skies are such an integral part of Rappahannock County’s rural character. The article clearly describes many of the benefits of down-shielded light fixtures, which focus illumination where it needs to be yet minimize light pollution directed up into the sky.
However, the article omits any mention of the threat that unshielded light at night can pose to wildlife and natural habitats. As outdoor lights continue to proliferate, we also increasingly recognize that nighttime lights and resulting sky glow can disrupt natural cycles and wreak havoc on many kinds of life. Whole issues of biological journals have been devoted to documenting these effects, and a recent review found nearly 500 studies on the harm done to birds alone, particularly during migration. Every year, thousands of migratory birds become disoriented and fly in confusion around unnatural light sources. Too many of these birds succumb to exhaustion or fatal collisions with illuminated structures. Here in Rappahannock County, on the edge of the Appalachian Mountain migration corridor, birds are much safer than they are in many other places — but let’s keep it that way!
Similarly, studies have shown that up to one-third of the insects that we see flying around a brightly lit pole on a summer night may eventually self-destruct. Extra light can supersize algal blooms on ponds and lakes, but it downsizes the abundance and diversity of beneficial invertebrates in our streams. Amphibians, whose eyes are many times more sensitive to light than ours, may never reach their breeding ponds, and eggs laid in illuminated ponds and wetlands have reduced hatching success. Skyglow can hamper the success of bats in catching their insect prey, while bright lights on the ground can benefit nocturnal hunters like coyotes, in each case upsetting the balance between predator and prey.
Of course, many people need outdoor lights around their homes, businesses, and public spaces.Fortunately, as the article shows, there are cost-effective ways to do this without broadcasting surplus and ultimately harmful light into the sky beyond our needs.
Let’s work with our neighbors in Culpeper, Fauquier, and surrounding counties to help preserve not only our view of the brilliance of the night sky, but also the lives of creatures that share this earth with us.
The writer works with the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
