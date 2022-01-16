Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The next broadband hurdle shouldn’t be finding $1.4 million, even if it means using taxpayer dollars. For the Board of Supervisors, the time has come to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to ensure broadband services are available to everyone in Rappahannock County.
With the federal government having made $65 billion available to get under and unserved areas of the country connected and with Virginia putting money in the pot, we are likely looking at the last time for decades that this kind of financial support will be available to ensure that school children can explore the world beyond home, that senior citizens will have access to telemedicine, and that small businesses can find customers beyond main street. Tax dollars are supposed to support the common good and provide essential services. The time has come to spend them to provide this essential service.
When I purchased property in 2006, I joined an informal broadband advisory group. Based on my first-hand experience with successful deployments of the technology, I suggested that my colleagues consider the benefits of a community wireless mesh network, which would have provided broadband coverage throughout the town at a nominal cost. But the thought of spending even a small amount of taxpayer funds apparently was simply too much to bear and the suggestion went nowhere.
Things have hardly improved since then. As many in the area know from first-hand experience, CenturyLink isn’t the answer. We get by with a DSL line that offers intermittent service that is barely sufficient for Zoom or Teams calls. Comcast isn’t the answer, unless it brings down its provisional offer to run fiber the last mile to our home for $50,000. And Starlink is hardly the answer for folks who need a high speed connection with minimal latency, especially at an installation cost that exceeds what All Points Broadband is offering.
For too long, we’ve heard not yet, not without further study, not without this, not without that, not now. We’re never going to have a better opportunity than now to finally connect everyone in the county at nominal cost. The train that carries millions of dollars in funding is about to leave the station. There won’t be another one coming around the corner for decades. The time is now to take yes for an answer.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...
A mixture of wintry precipitation this evening will change to rain and snow showers mixed overnight. Low near 20F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Tonight
A mixture of wintry precipitation this evening will change to rain and snow showers mixed overnight. Low near 20F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. High 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.