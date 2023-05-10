Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Thank you, Rappahannock Supervisors, for your proclamation celebrating May as Older Americans Month, and for recognizing the significant contribution of older adults’ time, wisdom, and experience to the Rappahannock community.
As acknowledged in the proclamation, entire communities benefit when people of all ages are engaged. As a caring community, we also recognize the need to offer services and supports to older adults and their families when needed, and there are indeed numerous organizations working to provide such supports for Rappahannock residents.
I appreciate your emphasizing that the county and community partners are working to build an even better community by focusing on the positive aspects of aging, inspiring older adults, embracing our community diversity, and expanding thinking about older adults.
I was pleased to accept the framed proclamation on behalf of older citizens in Rappahannock County, Rapp at Home, and the other numerous organizations that also support and celebrate our older citizens, such as Aging Together (which initiated this proclamation for counties throughout our region), the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, the Department of Social Services, the Benevolent Fund, the Food Pantry, Hero's Bridge, and others. Thank you.
